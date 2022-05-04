Reasons behind the £19 million car-storage business revealed

The managed car-storage business in the UK is now worth more than £19 million a year, with nearly 15,000 cars currently in facilities around the country.

It’s an industry that's expanding for reasons including lack of space at owners' homes, pressure to switch to an EV for daily use and the increasing popularity of affordable classics.

Nick Pauley of Auto Classica Storage and former Spotify executive Marco Bertozzi have teamed up to create the Car Store Club, which works with the industry and consumers to provide information on facilities around the UK and then match an owner’s requirements to a car-storage business.

The intention is to provide proper information to enable owners to make educated decisions but also to change the popular perception of the industry.

Currently it's one of secrecy, with cars from Aston Martin, Bugatti or Lamborghini hidden beneath tailored covers in discrete locations, but the reality is quite different, according to Pauley.

“I have a lot of conversations with people about the idea that car storage is a luxury,” he said. “Actually it's a necessity nowadays, because there are so many new homes that have gone up where the garage is so small that you can reverse a car in but you can't physically get out of it.”

Some are finding a solution in self-storage facilities. hile these don't offer the range of services of a managed car storage business, there are advantages, said Rennie Schafer, chief executive of Self Storage Association UK.

“People generally use a self-storage unit to store their vehicles for convenience and security,” he said. “Usually the self-storage facility is located close to their home so they can easily access their vehicle.

"While some vehicle-storage sites require notice to get your vehicle out, with self-storage you can turn up and access your vehicle whenever you want, as it's in a dedicated space for your vehicle that only you have access to.”

Self-storage is often cheaper, too. Some professional storage facilities cost thousands of pounds a year according to figures in the new Top 100 Car Storage Report.

Compiled by the Car Store Club, this report is the first of its kind to look at facilities around the UK.