Nominations for Autocar Great Women: one month left

As International Women's Day (IWD) returns for it's 111th year to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, this year it's putting its focus on 'breaking the bias' and furthering the push towards greater gender equality. It comes as Autocar's Great Women in the British Car Industry enters its seventh year, with nominations closing on 1 April. Our groundbreaking annual event will recognise and celebrate the outstanding contributions of women executives working in the British automotive industry.

The first IWD campaign was first launched in 1911 in Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland on 19 March, when more than a million women and men marched to demand the right to work, to vote, be trained, to hold public office, and end disparities in the treatment of women and men. Today, IWD is a global entity with a presence in most countries on earth.

Autocar's Great Women in the British Car Industry initiative nominations are open, culminating in an awards ceremony on 14 June.

Run by Autocar, in association with the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, and judged by a panel of automotive experts, the initiative recognises the top 100 women leading the way across the UK’s car industry.

In 2020, Alison Jones, then UK group managing director and senior vice-president of the PSA Group, was named the most influential British woman in the automotive industry. Since her win, Jones has been promoted to UK group managing director and senior vice-president of Stellantis and also named the SMMT’s first female president.

Last year, the awards celebrated rising stars in the industry. Hannah Denton, area fleet manager at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles UK, was crowned the winner. Denton was the second-most-successful fleet manager by volume in the whole of Volkswagen Group UK in 2018. She was also responsible for launching the VW Group graduate field force programme, which aims to give those on the graduate scheme at least a week in the field learning about a direct sales role. This year, Autocar and its panel of judges will once again recognise an overall winner, as well as leaders across key industry categories including Executive, Operations and Vehicle Development.

The top 100 will be chosen based on their seniority and level of influence and will be announced at a ceremony, along with the overall winner, on 14 June.

The day will also include presentations from keynote speakers (soon to be announced), a panel debate and a networking session.