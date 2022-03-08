BACK TO ALL NEWS
Nominations for Autocar Great Women: one month left

Due to take place on 14 June, the event will recognise the motoring industry’s best in the British car industry
8 March 2022

As International Women's Day (IWD) returns for it's 111th year to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, this year it's putting its focus on 'breaking the bias' and furthering the push towards greater gender equality. It comes as Autocar's Great Women in the British Car Industry enters its seventh year, with nominations closing on 1 April. Our groundbreaking annual event will recognise and celebrate the outstanding contributions of women executives working in the British automotive industry.

The first IWD campaign was first launched in 1911 in Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland on 19 March, when more than a million women and men marched to demand the right to work, to vote, be trained, to hold public office, and end disparities in the treatment of women and men. Today, IWD is a global entity with a presence in most countries on earth.

Autocar's Great Women in the British Car Industry initiative nominations are open, culminating in an awards ceremony on 14 June.

Run by Autocar, in association with the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, and judged by a panel of automotive experts, the initiative recognises the top 100 women leading the way across the UK’s car industry.

For more information and to enter, visit Autocar Great Women 2022.

In 2020, Alison Jones, then UK group managing director and senior vice-president of the PSA Group, was named the most influential British woman in the automotive industry. Since her win, Jones has been promoted to UK group managing director and senior vice-president of Stellantis and also named the SMMT’s first female president.

Last year, the awards celebrated rising stars in the industry. Hannah Denton, area fleet manager at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles UK, was crowned the winner. Denton was the second-most-successful fleet manager by volume in the whole of Volkswagen Group UK in 2018. She was also responsible for launching the VW Group graduate field force programme, which aims to give those on the graduate scheme at least a week in the field learning about a direct sales role. This year, Autocar and its panel of judges will once again recognise an overall winner, as well as leaders across key industry categories including Executive, Operations and Vehicle Development.

The top 100 will be chosen based on their seniority and level of influence and will be announced at a ceremony, along with the overall winner, on 14 June.

The day will also include presentations from keynote speakers (soon to be announced), a panel debate and a networking session.

Haymarket Automotive managing director Rachael Prasher, who heads the judging panel, said: “This will be the seventh year of our Great British Women initiative and we are looking forward to once again shining a light on the best talent in the UK's automotive industry.

"This past year has seen even more women move into leadership positions across the industry. Great British Women both celebrates these achievements and provides an opportunity for all women in the automotive industry or who are considering joining the automotive industry to see and hear from these amazing role models. Each year we are blown away by the growing number of entries across all industry sectors and I'm sure 2022 will be no exception."

Also on the judging panel, SMMT CEO Mike Hawes said: “SMMT is delighted to support these awards once again. The sector is working to improve its record on diversity and inclusion and if initiatives such as this can inspire more women to consider the automotive industry as a career, we can begin to address the gender balance in the sector and then think about how we address other diversity issues. Participating in the judging process is one of the highlights of the year, as it reveals the depth of talent in the industry so I wish every entrant the very best of luck.”

The top 100 will be selected from the following 11 areas of the car industry: Aftersales and Workshop, Executive, Marketing, Manufacturing, Operations, People Development, PR and Communications, Sales, Purchasing, Vehicle Development, and Mobility and Digital. A winner will be selected in each category, with the overall victor then chosen from that list.

In addition to the top 100 leading women in the British car industry, there is a category for apprentices that celebrates new talent in the sector at the beginning of their career.

Autocar’s Great Women in the British Car Industry 2022 judges also include Mark Tisshaw, Rachel Burgess, Jim Holder and Piers Ward from Autocar’s editorial team. The panel will select the 100 most influential British women during a judging day ahead of the main event.

Nominations for this year’s awards must be registered by 11.59pm on 1 April. Candidates can nominate themselves or be nominated by their peers.

Spaces for the event are limited, with priority given to this year’s winners and previous winners. However, it is anticipated that a limited number of tickets will be available. Those interested in attending should contact Lydia Banton (lydia.banton@haymarket.com).

