Entries open for Automotive Marketing & Communications Awards

The entry forms for the 2023 Automotive Marketing and Communications Awards, run by Autocar Business, are now open.

It's back for a second year after more than 60 companies entered the awards in the 2022 inaugural event, celebrating contributions from marketing and communication teams in the thriving, vibrant space that is the automotive industry.

Our 2023 awards offer recognition across 11 diverse categories that have been revised this year to even better reflect the work that marketing and communications professionals do in the automotive industry.

We will celebrate the creativity and innovation associated with everyone from car manufacturers to dealer groups, from motorcycle brands to tyre brands, from breakdown cover providers to EV charging providers.

New this year is the ability for those working in associated transport and transport infrastructure industries to enter, too.

The work and contribution of the in-house teams and support agencies are critical to the success of our multi-billion-pound industry, and it’s once again time to champion the marketing and communications talent powering it.

The Automotive Marketing and Communications Awards entry kit is available online and is open to UK companies who work in the automotive industry; in the world of e-mobility; or in transport and transport infrastructure industries with work relating to automotive (eg electricity providers with initiatives for EVs, road networks, relevant public transport schemes and e-mobility schemes born out of automotive).

Categories

Best Online/eCommerce Experience

Entrants here can include new or updated websites or apps, new digital services or marketing innovations that provide seamless journeys for an ever-increasing number of online consumers.

Best Use of Data

This award will recognise a campaign or activity that has captured and interrogated data before using it to solve a problem, create a new product or service or form the backbone of a marketing activity.

Best PR Campaign

This award will go to a campaign that’s the epitome of creativity, generating media coverage, social engagement and audience action. Enter no matter what the size, budget or topic.

Best Use of Social Media