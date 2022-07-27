BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Entries open for Automotive Marketing & Communications Awards
New Porsche 911 GT3 RS to be revealed on 17 August

Entries open for Automotive Marketing & Communications Awards

Awards recognise contribution of in-house teams and supporting agencies in automotive marketing and communications sector
Autocar
News
3 mins read
27 July 2022

The entry forms for the 2023 Automotive Marketing and Communications Awards, run by Autocar Business, are now open.

It's back for a second year after more than 60 companies entered the awards in the 2022 inaugural event, celebrating contributions from marketing and communication teams in the thriving, vibrant space that is the automotive industry.

Our 2023 awards offer recognition across 11 diverse categories that have been revised this year to even better reflect the work that marketing and communications professionals do in the automotive industry.

We will celebrate the creativity and innovation associated with everyone from car manufacturers to dealer groups, from motorcycle brands to tyre brands, from breakdown cover providers to EV charging providers.

New this year is the ability for those working in associated transport and transport infrastructure industries to enter, too.

The work and contribution of the in-house teams and support agencies are critical to the success of our multi-billion-pound industry, and it’s once again time to champion the marketing and communications talent powering it.

The Automotive Marketing and Communications Awards entry kit is available online and is open to UK companies who work in the automotive industry; in the world of e-mobility; or in transport and transport infrastructure industries with work relating to automotive (eg electricity providers with initiatives for EVs, road networks, relevant public transport schemes and e-mobility schemes born out of automotive).

Categories

Best Online/eCommerce Experience

Entrants here can include new or updated websites or apps, new digital services or marketing innovations that provide seamless journeys for an ever-increasing number of online consumers.

Best Use of Data

This award will recognise a campaign or activity that has captured and interrogated data before using it to solve a problem, create a new product or service or form the backbone of a marketing activity.

Best PR Campaign

This award will go to a campaign that’s the epitome of creativity, generating media coverage, social engagement and audience action. Enter no matter what the size, budget or topic.

Best Use of Social Media

If your single activity, campaign or use of influencers across one or multiple social-media channels engaged its target audience and generated measurable results against a business objective, this category is for you.

Best Branded Content

Branded content is all around us, but it needs to cut through and do more than just look good. Entrants here can be either a standalone piece of content or a content series that brings a wider campaign or media strategy to life.

Product or Service Launch of the Year

This award recognises this year’s outstanding new product or service and the results it achieved from any part of the automotive world.

Societal Campaign of the Year

Our industry is shaped by the wider society and communities it operates within. This award recognises the business or campaign that has driven change internally and externally with a great CSR or D&I campaign.

Event of the Year

This category is open to consumer experiences and media launches and experiences that created events to remember however they were delivered, be it digital or physical.

Small Budget Campaign of the Year

Entrants here will have delivered such a campaign making use of online, offline, internal or external communications tactics, with a budget of £15,000 or less.

Agency/team categories

Best Media Agency

This prestigious category focuses on outcomes rather than outputs and is open to teams of any size who can prove their campaigns have really shifted the dial.

Team of the Year

Whether you’re a communications or a creative team, or anything in between, if you can demonstrate consistently going the extra mile to deliver effective results for your business, brand or clients, we want to hear from you.

