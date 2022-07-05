BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Chinese firm BYD posts 314.9% growth in electrified vehicle sales
UP NEXT
Worst June for new car registrations in 26 years

Chinese firm BYD posts 314.9% growth in electrified vehicle sales

Shenzhen giant has sold 641,000 hybrids, plug-in hybrids and EVs so far this year as it seeks to surpass Tesla
News
2 mins read
5 July 2022

Chinese manufacturer BYD posted a 314.9% year-on-year increase in electrified vehicle sales in June in its mission to surpass Tesla.

The company – which is based in Shenzhen and backed by American billionaire magnate Warren Buffet – sold 641,000 hybrids, plug-in hybrids and electric cars worldwide from January to June, 134,036 of those in June. Tesla sold 564,000 electric cars in the same period.

BYD sold 600,000 electrified vehicles in 2021 and is chasing an ambitious self-imposed target of 1.5 million for this year. 

Related articles

Its American rival, meanwhile, has suffered setbacks as a result of shipping issues, battery shortages and Covid-related shutdowns in China. 

Earlier this month, Tesla boss Elon Musk described its new factories as “gigantic money furnaces” that were “losing billions of dollars”. 

This is just the latest landmark for BYD, which last month surpassed Volkswagen to become the world’s third-largest car maker based on market capitalisation. 

Its market capitalisation was rated at $128.8 billion (£106bn), compared with the German company at $117.5bn (£96.9bn). 

BYD stopped production of all pure-ICE models permanently back in April, with the final model leaving production in March.

Its focus now is EVs, with plans for both electric cars and trucks, plus it has plands to expand its PHEV production. It also has a vested interest in electric buses. 

Car Review
Tesla Model 3
Tesla Model 3 road test hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

BYD has plans to supply batteries to EV makers like Tesla, too, already holding an 11.1% share of the global EV battery market from January to March this year. 

It recently overtook LG to become the world’s second-largest EV battery manufacturer, the Financial Times has reported, putting it behind only CATL, which is also Chinese.

Used cars for sale

 Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor Long Range Auto 4WDE 4dr
2021
£56,000
16,676miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor Performance Auto 4WDE 4dr (Performance Upgrade)
2020
£51,950
17,000miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor Performance Auto 4WDE 4dr (Performance Upgrade)
2020
£53,950
10,000miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor Performance Auto 4WDE 4dr (Performance Upgrade)
2020
£51,000
24,781miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Tesla MODEL 3 Dual Motor Long Range Auto 4WDE 4dr
2021
£51,949
15,385miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor Long Range Auto 4WDE 4dr
2021
£53,999
10,833miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Tesla MODEL 3 Dual Motor Long Range Auto 4WDE 4dr
2020
£46,999
17,193miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor Performance Auto 4WDE 4dr (Performance Upgrade)
2020
£50,000
17,000miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor Performance Auto 4WDE 4dr (Performance Upgrade)
2020
£50,199
8,520miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

01 Skoda Karoq 2022 FD hero track
The Skoda Karoq has just been facelifted...
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review
Vauxhall Grandland Ultimate (Elite) 130PS Petrol Auto Cobalt Blue front tracking
Vauxhall Grandland 1.2 Turbo Ultimate 2022 review
Vauxhall Grandland 1.2 Turbo Ultimate 2022 review
Nissan Qashqai E Power front three quarters
Nissan Qashqai E-Power 2022 review
Nissan Qashqai E-Power 2022 review
1 Toyota Corolla touring sports proto 2023 FD hero track
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports 1.8 Hybrid 2022 review
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports 1.8 Hybrid 2022 review
1 Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica frontcorner
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica 2022 review
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica 2022 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Tesla Model 3 road test hero front

Tesla Model 3

The most affordable Tesla yet is tempting on the face of it, so should you yield or resist?

Read our review
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

01 Skoda Karoq 2022 FD hero track
The Skoda Karoq has just been facelifted...
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review
Vauxhall Grandland Ultimate (Elite) 130PS Petrol Auto Cobalt Blue front tracking
Vauxhall Grandland 1.2 Turbo Ultimate 2022 review
Vauxhall Grandland 1.2 Turbo Ultimate 2022 review
Nissan Qashqai E Power front three quarters
Nissan Qashqai E-Power 2022 review
Nissan Qashqai E-Power 2022 review
1 Toyota Corolla touring sports proto 2023 FD hero track
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports 1.8 Hybrid 2022 review
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports 1.8 Hybrid 2022 review
1 Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica frontcorner
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica 2022 review
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica 2022 review

View all latest drives