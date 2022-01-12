BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: BMW sales grow 9.1% in best-ever year
UP NEXT
New 2024 BMW M5 to get 700bhp-plus hybrid V8

BMW sales grow 9.1% in best-ever year

Munich firm moves above Mercedes for the first time in five years to become the top-selling premium brand
News
2 mins read
12 January 2022

BMW achieved its highest annual sales figures to date with growth of 9.1% in 2021, despite supply bottlenecks and issues caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The German manufacturer sold a total of 2,213,795 units worldwide, making it the number one brand in the global premium segment. 

BMW attributes the significant growth to its recently updated line-up, its “powerful operational performance” and a “clear focus” on ramping up its electric vehicle production. 

Related articles

Sales of the firm’s electric models rose 70.4% year on year to reach a total of 328,316 EVs sold across both the BMW and Mini brands. 

Worldwide, around 13% of all BMW and Mini cars sold in 2021 were electrified, while this figure stood at 23% in Europe. 

One in 10 BMW X3s sold was fully electric. The i3 also achieved significant growth, with sales up 5.4% to 28,216 units sold. A third of Mini 3-Door Hatch models sold were fully electric as the brand sold 24,851 units for impressive growth of 98.2%. 

“In 2022, we want to continue our profitable growth and we will systematically expand our range of fully electric vehicles,” said Pierter Nota, BMW board member for sales. “We have set ourselves particularly ambitious growth targets in this area and aim to more than double our sales of fully electric vehicles from last year.” 

BMW’s M performance arm also posted all-time record sales, delivering 163,542 vehicles to customers in 2021. The firm says the M3 and M4 were standout performers, with the X5 M and X6 M SUVs also doing well. 

European sales grew 3.9% to a total of 948,087 units. A record 846,237 BMW and Mini vehicles were delivered in China for growth of 8.9%. Sales of electric models rose 69.6% in the country, with 21,000 BMW iX3 models sold. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Radical SR10 2022 first drive review lead

Radical SR10 2022 review

Radical SR10 2022 review
1 Turbo Technics Fiesta ST 285 2022 UK first drive review lead

Turbo Technics Ford Fiesta ST S285 2022 UK review

Turbo Technics Ford Fiesta ST S285 2022 UK review
1 Electrogenic Porsche 356 2022 first drive review tracking front

Porsche 356 by Electrogenic 2022 UK review

Porsche 356 by Electrogenic 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Macan S 2021 UK first drive review lead

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review
1 RUF SCR 2021 first drive review lead

Ruf SCR 2021 review

Ruf SCR 2021 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
BMW i3s

BMW i3

Revised hatchback sets out its range-extended electric stall in a new, sportier tune

Read our review
Back to top
Related review
BMW i3s
Car Reviews
BMW i3
8
Read our review

In the US, deliveries increased by 20.8% to 336,644, which BMW described as “on par” with pre-pandemic levels in 2019. SUVs were the biggest sellers in the US, with the BMW X range forming 60% of total sales.

Overall, the results means BMW has outsold Mercedes-Benz for the first time in five years. Rolls-Royce, owned by the BMW Group, also reported its best-ever sales in its 177-year history last year. 

Used cars for sale

 BMW I3 125kw 5dr Auto
2015
£14,995
26,076miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
BMW I3 125kw Range Extender 5dr Auto [loft Int World]
2015
£17,500
13,250miles
Electric Petrol Rex
Automatic
5
View details
BMW I3 125kw Range Extender 5dr Auto [loft Int World]
2015
£17,640
33,153miles
Electric Petrol Rex
Automatic
5
View details
BMW I3 125kw Range Extender 5dr Auto [loft Int World]
2016
£18,500
15,875miles
Electric Petrol Rex
Automatic
5
View details
BMW I3 125kw 33kwh 5dr Auto
2018
£20,490
20,040miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
BMW I3 125kw 33kwh 5dr Auto
2018
£21,626
29,415miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
BMW I3 125kw Range Extender 33kwh 5dr Auto
2018
£22,000
11,193miles
Electric Petrol Rex
Automatic
5
View details
BMW I3 125kw 42kwh 5dr Auto
2019
£22,599
23,358miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
BMW I3 125kw Range Extender 33kwh 5dr Auto
2017
£22,911
9,109miles
Electric Petrol Rex
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Radical SR10 2022 first drive review lead

Radical SR10 2022 review

Radical SR10 2022 review
1 Turbo Technics Fiesta ST 285 2022 UK first drive review lead

Turbo Technics Ford Fiesta ST S285 2022 UK review

Turbo Technics Ford Fiesta ST S285 2022 UK review
1 Electrogenic Porsche 356 2022 first drive review tracking front

Porsche 356 by Electrogenic 2022 UK review

Porsche 356 by Electrogenic 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Macan S 2021 UK first drive review lead

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review
1 RUF SCR 2021 first drive review lead

Ruf SCR 2021 review

Ruf SCR 2021 review

View all latest drives