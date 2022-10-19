Automotive Marketing and Communications Awards: meet the judges

The Autocar Business Automotive Marketing and Communications Awards return in 2022, judged by an expert panel led by communications consultant Gabi Whitfield.

Gabi is a specialist with a career spanning more than 20 years in the industry, comprising roles such as global PR director for Jaguar Land Rover and senior PR leadership positions at Nissan and Mitsubishi.

As the 10 November deadline for entries nears, Gabi and her team of judges reveal what they are looking for in an award-winning campaign, and the advice they would give candidates:

Gabi Whitfield

Communications consultant

This is not about the big budgets. It's about recognising great ideas that deliver great results. Creative, smart, focused activity with clear objectives and measurable outcomes will win out. I want to see creativity that breaks through to both the heart and mind. How are you creating standout? Why should people care? What noticeable difference did you make with this campaign?

Top tip: Great work deserves to be recognised. What's the campaign or piece of communications activity that you're most proud of, or that you really feel made a difference? Tell us about it. Create your entry and let's celebrate that work as a community. Remember, this is not about budget: it's about creativity and demonstrable results.

Mike Biscoe

Brand and marketing consultant

I am looking for a campaign which is grounded in a clear consumer insight and based on a well-defined marketing strategy. I am looking for a strong creative idea which is both distinctive and memorable, but also true to the brand and its positioning. Finally, the winning campaign will have been successfully executed against specific business objectives.

Top tip: Very simply, start with the customer, then make sure you have a clearly thought-out strategy before moving to execution. Be agnostic about your media choices, but understand what role each plays in serving either short-term or long-term objectives.

Jack Carter

Automotive brand partnerships, TikTok

I'm looking for a campaign that makes me feel something. Outstanding performance is a given but an award winning campaign needs to connect on an emotional, not just rational, level.

Top tip: Automotive has the potential to be one of the most creative industries and is often at the forefront of technological developments. So let's celebrate exactly this. Be bold with your entry and always look to entertain.