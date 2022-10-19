BACK TO ALL NEWS
Automotive Marketing and Communications Awards: meet the judges

Considering an entry in the Marketing and Communications Awards? Here’s what the judges are looking for
19 October 2022

The Autocar Business Automotive Marketing and Communications Awards return in 2022, judged by an expert panel led by communications consultant Gabi Whitfield.

Gabi is a specialist with a career spanning more than 20 years in the industry, comprising roles such as global PR director for Jaguar Land Rover and senior PR leadership positions at Nissan and Mitsubishi.

As the 10 November deadline for entries nears, Gabi and her team of judges reveal what they are looking for in an award-winning campaign, and the advice they would give candidates:

Gabi Whitfield

Communications consultant

This is not about the big budgets. It's about recognising great ideas that deliver great results. Creative, smart, focused activity with clear objectives and measurable outcomes will win out. I want to see creativity that breaks through to both the heart and mind. How are you creating standout? Why should people care? What noticeable difference did you make with this campaign?

Top tip: Great work deserves to be recognised. What's the campaign or piece of communications activity that you're most proud of, or that you really feel made a difference? Tell us about it. Create your entry and let's celebrate that work as a community. Remember, this is not about budget: it's about creativity and demonstrable results.

Mike Biscoe

Brand and marketing consultant

I am looking for a campaign which is grounded in a clear consumer insight and based on a well-defined marketing strategy. I am looking for a strong creative idea which is both distinctive and memorable, but also true to the brand and its positioning. Finally, the winning campaign will have been successfully executed against specific business objectives.

Top tip: Very simply, start with the customer, then make sure you have a clearly thought-out strategy before moving to execution. Be agnostic about your media choices, but understand what role each plays in serving either short-term or long-term objectives.

Jack Carter

Automotive brand partnerships, TikTok

I'm looking for a campaign that makes me feel something. Outstanding performance is a given but an award winning campaign needs to connect on an emotional, not just rational, level.

Top tip: Automotive has the potential to be one of the most creative industries and is often at the forefront of technological developments. So let's celebrate exactly this. Be bold with your entry and always look to entertain.

Michelle Davis

Automotive lead, LinkedIn

I want to see creativity during challenging times, be it in data, use of channel or formats. Activity that goes beyond delivering upon its objectives.

Top tip: Go ahead and enter! We have experienced very challenging times, so take this opportunity to celebrate some of the great work that has taken place.

Andy Francis

Joint managing director, Performance Comms

I'm looking for good insights, great creative, original and outcomes not just outputs.

Top tip: Be clear about the objective, and how your campaign/project achieves it with measurable results.

Steve Kelly

UK & Ireland marketing manager, Harley Davidson

I'm looking to see innovation and creativity that breaks away from the norms. Delivering impact with a high ROI is a must, and I will be looking out for the teams that are working to deliver campaigns just as effectively, but with smaller budgets.

Top tip: This is a great opportunity for your teams to pause and reflect on some of your successes by bringing them to light across the industry.

Simon McDermott

Commercial director, Ignition

I'm looking for something that combines a real standout idea or campaign that has a 'human feel' - one that connects and engages with its audience.

Top tip: My advice would be to enter! Our company entered the initial awards and won: the benefits in terms of recognition both with existing and new clients is great, but as important the recognition for the team has been very rewarding to see.

Helen Neal

Founder, HN Communications

I want to see linking beyond the brief for a positive impact on people, the planet as well as macro business goals.

Top tip: Consider using feedback from clients, customers and stakeholders about how the outcomes of your work impacted them. Consider the emotional value as well as the data and think about how you can link both together to give a bigger picture of your success.

The Automotive Marketing and Communications Awards powered by Autocar Business will take place in spring 2023, with winners recognised across 11 categories.

With annual spend on marketing and communications behind only retail in the sector, the awards are open to a range of companies and agencies, from digital marketing operators to software and data intelligence specialists.

The Automotive Marketing and Communications Awards powered by Autocar Business will recognise winners in the following categories:

  • Best Online/eCommerce Experience
  • Event (Digital or Physical) of the Year
  • Best Use of Data
  • Best Branded Content
  • Societal Campaign of the Year
  • Best Use of Social Media
  • Best PR Campaign
  • Product or Service Launch of the Year
  • Best Media Agency
  • Team of the Year
  • Small Budget Campaign of the Year

For full terms and conditions, as well as entry details, click here.

