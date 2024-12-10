Why there’s very little fallout from Tavares’s Stellantis exit

In a recent rundown of European automotive shares, Swiss bank UBS judged only one car maker's stock worth buying: Stellantis.

Its 2025 outlook was published two days after the announcement that Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares had been ousted – an event that might be seen to have a negative impact on the company.

Tavares was instrumental in stitching together Stellantis from the merger of PSA and FCA in 2021. It was his relentless focus on costs and productivity that produced two stellar years with profit margins in the double figures – almost unheard of for a volume car maker.