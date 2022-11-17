BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Volkswagen reviewing plans for €2 billion Trinity EV factory
UP NEXT
Radical new Toyota concept hints at electric C-HR equivalent

Volkswagen reviewing plans for €2 billion Trinity EV factory

Facility near Wolfsburg plant was signed off in March but is now under review by new CEO Oliver Blume
charlie_martin_headshot
News
2 mins read
17 November 2022

Volkswagen’s plans to build a €2 billion (£1.7bn) factory for its Trinity flagship saloon are currently under review.

Construction of the plant in Wolfsburg was planned to begin in spring 2023, having been approved this March by recently ousted CEO Herbert Diess with a view to start building the new premium EV from 2026.

The German company targeted a 10-hour build time for each Trinity (to match Tesla’s efficiency at its Gigafactory near Berlin) and production of some 250,000 cars per year at the facility.

Related articles

But now Volkswagen has hinted that a wide-reaching review of company strategy could change the plans for the new site. 

A joint statement sent to Autocar, quoting Volkswagen Group and Volkswagen brand CEOs Oliver Blume and Thomas Schäfer, has been released in response to a report from German trade publication Manager Magazin, which claimed the plant’s activation was being delayed from 2026 to 2030, amid wider plans to restructure the Group.

“We're currently taking the opportunity to look at all projects and investments and their viability,” said Blume and Schäfer

The company will clarify its software and development plan in the coming weeks, as incumbent Blume adjusts the Group’s roadmap in his first months as CEO and Schäfer seeks to rectify the well-publicised software issues that have plagued the Volkswagen brand's recent products. 

Once the plans are solidified, Volkswagen says it will develop model-specific strategies with a product cycle for each, assigning factories as appropriate.

“It's still too early to make concrete statements on further planning,” the statement followed. “But one thing is clear: we aren't leaving anyone out in the cold. On the contrary, we're all agreed that our new roadmap will be more robust and resilient, with better products that embody the core of our brands in terms of design, quality and technology.

Advertisement

Latest business news

Volkswagen project trinity autocar render front quarter
The Volkswagen Trinity is currently due in dealers in 2026, badged as the ID 4

Volkswagen reviewing plans for €2 billion Trinity EV factory

Volkswagen reviewing plans for €2 billion Trinity EV factory
Stellantis Aimotive autonomous tech screen
Aimotive will operate separately from Stellantis's corporate structure, maintaining its "startup culture"
Hungarian firm to develop Stellantis driver-assistance tech
Hungarian firm to develop Stellantis driver-assistance tech
Thierry Bollore
Bolloré's departure was attributed to "personal reasons"

Opinion: Bollore's exit from JLR not a complete surprise

Opinion: Bollore&#039;s exit from JLR not a complete surprise
Mercedes emissions testing lab front quarter
Since 2017, manufacturers have had to prove a vehicle's emissions on the road as well as in the lab
Why car makers are so frustrated with Euro 7
Why car makers are so frustrated with Euro 7
Thierry Bollore Jaguar Land Rover CEO
Thierry Bolloré drew up wide-reaching transformation plan for Jaguar Land Rover
Thierry Bollore steps down as Jaguar Land Rover CEO
Thierry Bollore steps down as Jaguar Land Rover CEO

View all business news

Back to top

“In Wolfsburg, we want to and will lead the way in demonstrating how the necessary transformation can be achieved with benefits for all concerned.”

It's unclear whether the review of the new factory’s status will affect the Trinity’s development cycle. Currently, it's due to arrive in dealerships in 2026, badged as the Volkswagen ID 4 (as a twin to the existing SUV of the same name), riding atop the company’s next-generation SSP architecture. 

However, the recent closure of Ford and Volkswagen-backed autonomous technology start-up Argo AI – from which learnings were almost certainly going to be used to develop the Trinity’s Level 4 autonomous functionality – is likely to have an impact.

Volkswagen has since partnered with Mobileye, the assisted driving division of computing giant Intel, to develop advanced driver-assistance and self-driving technologies. 

Advertisement
Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

Alfa romeo tonale plug in hybrid 01 front tracking
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid first drive
land rover defender 130 2022 17 side panning
Land Rover Defender 130 2022 first drive
Land Rover Defender 130 2022 first drive
BMW 225e xDrive
BMW 225e Active Tourer 2022 first drive
BMW 225e Active Tourer 2022 first drive
1nissan ariya front tracking 20221
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Evolve first drive
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Evolve first drive
Golf R 20 Years front dynamic
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive

View all latest drives