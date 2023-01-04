BACK TO ALL NEWS
Storedot hires ex-Jaguar Land Rover boss as chairman
Peugeot Inception is 671bhp super-GT to preview new EVs

Storedot hires ex-Jaguar Land Rover boss as chairman

Former Tata man Carl-Peter Forster joins the Israeli battery company to help with OEM relationships
4 January 2023

Israeli battery technology company Storedot has announced the appointment of Carl-Peter Forster as its chairman.

Forster has previously held an array of senior positions within the automotive industry, including stints in charge of General Motors Europe and Tata Motors.

Although limited to 18 months, his time at Tata was pivotal in securing Jaguar Land Rover’s future – having returned the ailing firm to the black.

He currently holds strategic positions at a multitude of firms, including a seat on the boards of Gordon Murray Design and aerospace technology firm the Chemring Group.

Forster’s role at Storedot is expected to leverage his extensive contacts to bolster the company’s list of OEM partners, although the firm has not identified any particular companies it wishes to deal with, yet. 

Trial versions of Storedot’s "extreme fast-charging" batteries – which use a silicon anode and are claimed to accept a 100-mile charge in five minutes – are currently in the hands of large-scale OEMs such as the Mercedes-Benz Group, Vinfast and Volvo.

Storedot CEO Doron Myersdorf said “boosting our automotive bench strength is extremely important” as the company aims to expands its OEM portfolio.

Forster added: “I am a passionate advocate of EVs and recognise that charging anxiety is currently a major barrier to true mass adoption of these zero-emission technologies. 

“Therefore, the work that Doron and his team are doing to put extreme fast-charging batteries into mass production is vital for our industry.

“I am looking forward to working closely with them and harnessing my experience to help in taking this extraordinary technology to market.”

Myersdorf previously told Autocar Business that Storedot’s test programme had received “very positive” feedback from initial tests but warned that there were still significant hurdles to overcome.

“There's cooling in the vehicle, [but] it's mostly designed for the discharge," he explained.

“In a Tesla, when you go into Ludicrous Mode [for unrestricted performance], there's a lot of heat on the discharge. We're creating very similar heat while charging.”

