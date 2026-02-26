Stellantis lost €22.3 billion (£19.5bn) in 2025 as it overhauled its global product plan after “over-estimating the pace” of the shift to electric cars.

The multinational giant recently wrote down €22.2bn (£19.4bn) related to the cancellation of its US-based EV programmes, contributing to a total write-down bill of €25.4bn (£22.2bn).