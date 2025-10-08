BACK TO ALL NEWS
Stellantis appoints new Europe chief as Imparato given Maserati focus

Emanuele Cappellano is named new head of Stellantis Europe, replacing Jean-Philippe Imparato

8 October 2025

Stellantis has appointed a new head of its European operations, removing Jean-Philippe Imparato from its senior leadership team after a year.

Emanuele Cappellano, the head of Stellantis’s commercial vehicle business, has been named as his successor.

Stellantis said the reshuffle will allow Imparato to “focus full-time on driving performance improvements” at Maserati, where the role of CEO was added to his plate in June when new Stellantis boss Antonio Filosa took charge.

As part of the reshuffle, Imparato is now also tasked with taking more of a role with Stellantis & You, the firm’s retail network.

