Smart Europe appoints new CEO to recover from sales slump

Wolfgang Ufer, previously head of Smart Germany, takes the reins from Dirk Adelmann

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
20 January 2026

Smart has appointed Wolfgang Ufer, head of the brand in Germany, as CEO of its European operations. 

He replaces Dirk Adelmann who, as CEO since 2020, was responsible for the brand’s rebirth with a range of large electric cars – the #1, #3 and #5

