BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Outgoing VW UK boss calls for 'complete coherence' in EV policy
UP NEXT
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares resigns: €3bn wiped off group's value

Outgoing VW UK boss calls for 'complete coherence' in EV policy

Alex Smith, leader of the Volkswagen Group's UK operations between 2019 and 2024, says market needs a boost

Mark Tisshaw
News
5 mins read
3 December 2024

Outgoing Volkswagen Group UK boss Alex Smith has said there must be "complete coherence" in all government policies to speed up the shift to EVs and that this is essential for car makers, "given the product investments already made". 

Smith left the German company at the end of November and has been replaced by Damien O'Sullivan, who most recently led Audi in Ireland. 

Smith is broadly supportive of the government's zero-emission (ZEV) mandate for giving "a clear legislative path" for car makers to plan for while also "giving an incentive for those that wish to invest in infrastructure".

To access this content please subscribe
20% annual saving
Regular membership
£19.99
Monthly
£199
Annual
Get started
Automatic renewal
Team membership
£799
Price includes a 20% discount for a team of 5
Email us
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

audi a6 e tron review 20 24 01 front tracking
Audi A6 E-tron and S6 E-tron
Audi A6 E-tron and S6 E-tron
1 Peugeot 3008 2021 RT hero front
Used Peugeot 3008 2016-2024 review
8
Used Peugeot 3008 2016-2024 review
Ford Mustang Dark Horse review 2024 01 front cornering
Ford Mustang Dark Horse
7
Ford Mustang Dark Horse
Omodo 5 review 2024 01 front cornering
Omoda 5 review
5
Omoda 5 review
Land Rover Defender review 2024 01 off road
Land Rover Defender
9
Land Rover Defender

View all car reviews