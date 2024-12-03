Outgoing VW UK boss calls for 'complete coherence' in EV policy

Outgoing Volkswagen Group UK boss Alex Smith has said there must be "complete coherence" in all government policies to speed up the shift to EVs and that this is essential for car makers, "given the product investments already made".

Smith left the German company at the end of November and has been replaced by Damien O'Sullivan, who most recently led Audi in Ireland.

Smith is broadly supportive of the government's zero-emission (ZEV) mandate for giving "a clear legislative path" for car makers to plan for while also "giving an incentive for those that wish to invest in infrastructure".