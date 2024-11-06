Movers and Shakers: the latest job moves in automotive

Welcome to Movers and Shakers, a new Autocar Business feature covering the latest job moves from across the automotive industry.

Name: Xavier Martinet

Company: Hyundai Europe

Role: President and CEO

Dacia marketing chief Xavier Martinet will become the next president and CEO of Hyundai Europe.

Martinet replaces Michael Cole, who is retiring at the end of this year after four years in the top job.

Cole, who has been with the Hyundai Motor Group since 2009, said: “After more than 40 years in the automotive industry, it is now time to return to the UK to be with my family and to enjoy life beyond work.