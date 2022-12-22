Morgan executive chairman Steve Morris steps down

Morgan has announced a shake-up at the top of its management structure, with Steve Morris stepping down from the role of executive chairman at the end of December.

Although there is no news as to where Morris is heading next, it’s thought he is stepping down now having overseen the company's transition to the new CEO Massimo Fumarola, the ex-Lamborghini projects boss who joined Morgan in April 2022.

Morris leaves with Morgan on a high, having recently launched the acclaimed Morgan Super 3 – a follow-up to the now cult-like Morgan 3 Wheeler – and overseen a refresh of the Plus Four and Plus Six.

He is succeeded in the role of executive chairman by Lawrence Price, the great grandson of Morgan founder HFS Morgan, and a member of the board since 2012.

Morris had been with the British sports car manufacturer since 1983, joining as an engineering apprentice before moving through production and operations roles before becoming operations director in 2004, managing director in 2013, then CEO and finally, executive chairman in April 2022.

Speaking about his time at the company, Morris said, “I am incredibly proud to finish my career with Morgan during my 40th year, the year I reached the pinnacle of the business in my role as executive chairman. Whilst this decision has not been an easy one to take, 2022 felt like the right milestone at which to change direction.

“I have simply too many positive stories to tell from my years at Morgan. Looking back on my adventures with Morgan, it is the friends, colleagues and experiences that I will cherish and miss the most. Moving on will not be easy for me, but as I close the chapter on a hugely significant era of my life, I look forward excitedly to the next.”