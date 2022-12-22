BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Morgan executive chairman Steve Morris steps down
UP NEXT
First drive: Citroen My Ami Buggy Concept review

Morgan executive chairman Steve Morris steps down

Replaced by Lawrence Price, Morris had been at the British firm for nearly 40 years
News
2 mins read
22 December 2022

Morgan has announced a shake-up at the top of its management structure, with Steve Morris stepping down from the role of executive chairman at the end of December. 

Although there is no news as to where Morris is heading next, it’s thought he is stepping down now having overseen the company's transition to the new CEO Massimo Fumarola, the ex-Lamborghini projects boss who joined Morgan in April 2022.

Morris leaves with Morgan on a high, having recently launched the acclaimed Morgan Super 3 – a follow-up to the now cult-like Morgan 3 Wheeler – and overseen a refresh of the Plus Four and Plus Six.

He is succeeded in the role of executive chairman by Lawrence Price, the great grandson of Morgan founder HFS Morgan, and a member of the board since 2012.

Morris had been with the British sports car manufacturer since 1983, joining as an engineering apprentice before moving through production and operations roles before becoming operations director in 2004, managing director in 2013, then CEO and finally, executive chairman in April 2022.

Speaking about his time at the company, Morris said, “I am incredibly proud to finish my career with Morgan during my 40th year, the year I reached the pinnacle of the business in my role as executive chairman. Whilst this decision has not been an easy one to take, 2022 felt like the right milestone at which to change direction.

“I have simply too many positive stories to tell from my years at Morgan. Looking back on my adventures with Morgan, it is the friends, colleagues and experiences that I will cherish and miss the most. Moving on will not be easy for me, but as I close the chapter on a hugely significant era of my life, I look forward excitedly to the next.”

Advertisement

Latest business news

morgan 8thmag 259

Morgan executive chairman Steve Morris steps down

Morgan executive chairman Steve Morris steps down
DS 4 2022 front quarter tracking
The new DS4 has contributed to the brand's market share growth in 2022
Exclusive: DS CEO and UK boss detail 2023 growth plan
Exclusive: DS CEO and UK boss detail 2023 growth plan
HaruOni Site
Production is planned to ramp up to to more than 120 million gallons (550 million litres) by the end of the decade
Porsche begins synthetic fuel production in Chile
Porsche begins synthetic fuel production in Chile
0 ac business header 1
Autocar Business Editors Briefing: Episode 2 now live
Autocar Business Editors Briefing: Episode 2 now live
Ford Mustang Mach E GT with Ford Mustang Dark Horse front quarter static
ICE cars such as the Mustang (right) will remain in the brand's line-up only until 2030
Inside Model E: why Ford is hitting the reset button in Europe
Inside Model E: why Ford is hitting the reset button in Europe

View all business news

Read our review

Car review
01 Morgan Super 3 RT 2022 lead front

Morgan Super 3

Three-wheeled Morgan loses the V-twin engine, but none of its charm

Read our review
Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

1014 62f0c6d939d43 (1)
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
peugeot e 208 2022 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus S front tracking
Tweaked V8 in Urus S gains an additional 16bhp
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
mercedes glc 300e 2023 01 frnt tracking
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
alpina b3 touring 2023 01 front tracking
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive

View all latest drives