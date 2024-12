Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo is happy to stay at Renault and still has a “job to do” amid reports linking him to the top job at Stellantis.

De Meo, who has been responsible for the industry’s most remarkable of turnarounds at Renault, has been linked as a frontrunner to take the Stellantis CEO role from Carlos Tavares, who left the company suddenly on Sunday amid a series of mounting crises.