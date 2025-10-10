BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Interim Seat-Cupra CEO secures permanent job
UP NEXT
Exclusive: Citroen to reveal bold brand revamp in December

Interim Seat-Cupra CEO secures permanent job

Markus Haupt took the reins of the brands in April; now he will be responsible for their long-term futures

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
10 October 2025

The Volkswagen Group has appointed Markus Haupt as the permanent CEO of Seat and Cupra, following his five-month stint as the interim chief of the two brands.

He took the reins of the two Spanish marques after the shock departure of their previous chief, Wayne Griffiths, on 31 March.

Haupt was previously in charge of Seat's and Cupra’s production and logistics, having overseen the preparation of their factory in Martorell, Spain, for the Volkswagen Group’s new Electric Urban Car family. 

That family comprises the Cupra Raval, Skoda Epiq, VW ID Polo and VW ID Cross, and all will be key in the VW Group's fightback against the incoming wave of Chinese competition, making Haupt a key player in the group's future. 

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

Audi A6 review 2025 01 front tracking
Audi A6
6
Audi A6
Peugeot E 3008 review 2024 01 front cornering
Peugeot e-3008
7
Peugeot e-3008
DS n04 E Tense review 2025 001
DS No4 E-Tense
DS No4 E-Tense
DS No4 PHEV review 2025 001
DS No4
DS No4
Jaecoo e5 review 2025 033
Jaecoo E5
Jaecoo E5

View all car reviews