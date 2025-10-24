“It was a ‘welcome home’ in a way,” says Nicola Dobson, on walking back into Peugeot’s Coventry offices in January, this time as UK managing director.

“It was a nice feeling. I know so many people who work within the brand, and it was a very positive response from the team.”

Dobson’s experience at Peugeot began in 2000 on the graduate programme. She went on to have eight other roles across the business, including stints as Citroën’s UK marketing director and leading Stellantis UK’s used car operation, culminating in this opportunity.