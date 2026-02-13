BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: How the De Tomaso revival dream turned to "disaster"
UP NEXT
Driven: The classic Land Rover with V8 punch and Apple CarPlay

How the De Tomaso revival dream turned to "disaster"

Project showed great promise but quickly unravelled under the pressure of building customer cars

Nick Gibbs
News
6 mins read
13 February 2026

“By all consideration, it's a disaster.” Those words spoken De Tomaso owner Norman Choi in a New York court house in early February indicate what many in the business already suspected: that another revival of Alejandro de Tomaso’s infamous sports car brand is on the rocks without a single car being delivered.

The sports car business is famously tricky, and the bodies of the dead litter automotive history. So the odds of this De Tomaso revival bucking the trend following the brand’s flashy launch event at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed were always going to be slim.

Add a comment…