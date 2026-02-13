“By all consideration, it's a disaster.” Those words spoken De Tomaso owner Norman Choi in a New York court house in early February indicate what many in the business already suspected: that another revival of Alejandro de Tomaso’s infamous sports car brand is on the rocks without a single car being delivered.

The sports car business is famously tricky, and the bodies of the dead litter automotive history. So the odds of this De Tomaso revival bucking the trend following the brand’s flashy launch event at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed were always going to be slim.