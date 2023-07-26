Exclusive: How Volkswagen CEO will rebuild brand

A German walks into a bar in County Wicklow.
Schäfer says there’s affection for VW’s back catalogue
Schäfer commutes between his home in Ireland and Wolfsburg
Volkswagen wants to be an easier brand to ‘love’ by virtue of its commitment to tradition
Parts sharing on a huge scale will make the ID 2 affordable
Schäfer knows he faces a battle to steer the brand back into the public’s affection
Ergonomic flaws, criticised by Schäfer, are being addressed
"The system sucks you in in the morning and spits you out at night," said Schäfer
