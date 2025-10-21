BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: European giants look to 'third engine' markets for new growth
UP NEXT
Toyota FJ Cruiser revealed as Defender 90 rival with petrol power

European giants look to 'third engine' markets for new growth

Stellantis, Renault and Volkswagen Group want more sales – and developing regions could provide them

Nick Gibbs
News
5 mins read
21 October 2025

The world’s volume car makers are dusting off their suitcases to find or expand sales in emerging markets in a bid to offset sluggish performance in their stronghold countries, particularly European ones.

“You don't want to stand on just one leg called Europe, just like you shouldn't stand on one leg called China or the US,” Skoda boss Klaus Zellmer told Autocar at the recent Munich motor show. “It’s better to ditch the European dependency, and this is where ASEAN [South East Asia], Australia, Oceania, India comes to play.”

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

Mercedes G580 EQ review 2025 01
Mercedes-Benz G-Class electric review
7
Mercedes-Benz G-Class electric review
Range Rover PHEV review 2025 01
Land Rover Range Rover
9
Land Rover Range Rover
Nissan Qashqai e Power review 2025 01 front cornering
Nissan Qashqai
8
Nissan Qashqai
Bentley Flying Spur hybrid review 2025
Bentley Flying Spur
9
Bentley Flying Spur
Peugeot e 5008 front three quarter lead
Peugeot e-5008
8
Peugeot e-5008

View all car reviews