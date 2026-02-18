BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: A-Class rides again: Why Mercedes is scrapping 'value over volume'
UP NEXT
iPhone designer Ive "anxious" to reveal rule-breaking Ferrari EV

A-Class rides again: Why Mercedes is scrapping 'value over volume'

As rival manufacturers reversed their profit-maximising strategies, Mercedes held firm – but it hasn't worked

Nick Gibbs
News
4 mins read
18 February 2026

At its recent capital markets day, Mercedes-Benz reintroduced a word not touted much by the company since its famous ‘Economics of Desire’ pitch to investors in 2022, overlooking the Cote d’Azur. 

“I don't think I've heard the word ‘growth’ as often from you guys since Monaco,” said Tim Rokossa, analyst at Deutsche Bank, during the Q&A session. “Is ‘value over volume’ over with this announcement?”

Add a comment…