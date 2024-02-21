Audi could oust tech boss for new model delays

Audi chairman Gernot Döllner is expected to table a motion calling for the firm's technical development boss, Oliver Hoffmann, to step down with immediate effect when its board meets on Thursday, sources have revealed to Autocar.

The move, described as one of many high-level management and operational changes Döllner plans to present to Audi board members, comes after delays in the introduction of several key Audi production models.

Hoffmann, appointed board member responsible for technical development at Audi in 2021, has come under fire from Döllner in recent months.

The new Audi chairman openly held the 46-year-old engineer responsible for the drawn-out development process and subsequent delay of the electric-powered Q6 E-tron, a sibling to the recently unveiled Porsche Macan, as well as the replacement model for the existing fifth-generation Audi A4, which will be renamed the Audi A5.