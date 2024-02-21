BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Audi could oust tech boss for new model delays
UP NEXT
Mild-hybrid tech boosts Vauxhall Astra economy and performance

Audi could oust tech boss for new model delays

Technical development boss Oliver Hoffmann could be asked to step down by Audi's CEO
Greg Kable
News
2 mins read
21 February 2024

Audi chairman Gernot Döllner is expected to table a motion calling for the firm's technical development boss, Oliver Hoffmann, to step down with immediate effect when its board meets on Thursday, sources have revealed to Autocar.

The move, described as one of many high-level management and operational changes Döllner plans to present to Audi board members, comes after delays in the introduction of several key Audi production models.

Hoffmann, appointed board member responsible for technical development at Audi in 2021, has come under fire from Döllner in recent months.

Related articles

The new Audi chairman openly held the 46-year-old engineer responsible for the drawn-out development process and subsequent delay of the electric-powered Q6 E-tron, a sibling to the recently unveiled Porsche Macan, as well as the replacement model for the existing fifth-generation Audi A4, which will be renamed the Audi A5.

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

porsche cayenne review 2023 01 tracking front
Porsche Cayenne
8
Porsche Cayenne
mini countryman lcw review 2024 01 tracking front
Mini Countryman
8
Mini Countryman
01 Vauxhall Opel Astra RT 2022 lead track
Vauxhall Astra
7
Vauxhall Astra
bmw 550e review 2024 01 tracking front
BMW 5 Series
9
BMW 5 Series
skoda scala review 2024 01
Skoda Scala
8
Skoda Scala

View all car reviews