Why high-end hardware is key to Geely's digital push

The Chinese car buyer is well known for valuing digital experience above pretty much all others. So it makes sense that a company with a background of fulfilling their need for flashy graphics, multiple apps and smartphone integration should come knocking on the doors of Western car makers.

This is the plan of Geely affiliate Ecarx, a Chinese company co-founded by Geely creator Eric Li 2017 with an HQ slap bang next to Tower Bridge in London.

Ecarx is currently the supplier of infotainment-related software and hardware to 12 Geely brands such as Smart, Lynk&Co and Volvo.