Change Makers Podcast: The true cost of running an electric vehicle (ep.6)

Welcome to episode six of the new Autocar Business Change Makers Podcast, produced in partnership with car subscription software platform Tomorrow’s Journey.

Hosted by Chris Kirby, CEO of Tomorrow’s Journey, and Felix Page, news and features editor at Autocar, each episode will explore how some of the UK’s most agile and disruptive companies are dramatically reshaping the automotive landscape, with unprecedented access to the executives and thought leaders driving that change.

In episode six, we sit down with Toby Poston, director of corporate affairs at the BVRLA, to discuss the supply and demand imbalance for used EVs, new controversial legislation around leasing and the true cost of running and electric vehicle.

We also ask: what does the future hold for vehicle remanufacturing? Will new and innovative leasing models give used EVs a second life? Why are electric vehicles dominating the salary sacrifice space? To find out, listen to episode six below.

The Autocar Change Makers Podcast is essential listening for all industry professionals with an interest in the future of automotive. To