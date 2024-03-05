BACK TO ALL NEWS
UK records strongest February for new car sales in 20 years

Electric and plug-in-hybrid growth outpaced petrols, hybrids and diesels as fleets propped up the market
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
5 March 2024

The UK’s new car market recorded its strongest February since 2004 last month, as electric and plug-in hybrid cars ate into the market share of petrol, diesel and 'self-charging' hybrids.

In total, 84,886 new cars were sold in February 2024, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). This was a 14.0% increase over the same month a year prior.

The SMMT said the “entirety” of the growth was a result of demand from fleets – to which sales of new cars rose by 25.2% compared with February 2023.

Meanwhile, deliveries to private individuals fell by 2.6%.

