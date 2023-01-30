BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Toyota remains world’s best-selling car manufacturer
UP NEXT
New 2024 Audi A8 will be "very close" to Grandsphere concept

Toyota remains world’s best-selling car manufacturer

Increase in global production volumes despite parts shortages has Japanese firm retake the top spot
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
30 January 2023

Toyota sold 10,483,024 vehicles in 2022 as it defied a global production slump, maintaining its place as the world’s best-selling manufacturer.

The Japanese firm sold 9,566,961 Toyota and Lexus models, 766,091 Daihatsu microcars and 149,972 Hino trucks.

This was a slight (0.1%) reduction compared with 2021 levels and the first year-on-year decrease recorded by Toyota in two years.

Nonetheless, it was sufficient for Toyota to remain the world’s top car maker, ahead of the Volkswagen Group, which made 8.3 million sales.

Although the Toyota brand’s Japanese-market sales dropped significantly (by 12.7% to 1,289,132) for the third year running, a 1.7% improvement in sales abroad (to 8,277,829) limited the overall dip to 0.5%.

Of note was the fact that Toyota sold more battery-electric cars in December 2022 than in all of 2020: 5897 compared with 3346. It sold 24,466 in 2022, up 69.8% year-on year. This was likely a result of the launch of the bZ4X SUV, the company's first mass-market BEV.

In contrast, sales of the hydrogen fuel cell Toyota Mirai fell by a third to 3924. The slump was especially pronounced in Japan, where just 848 examples were sold last year – a 65.3% reduction compared with 2021.

The company's production outstripped its sales last year, as 10.6 million Daihatsu, Hino, Lexus and Toyota vehicles were produced, a 5.3% increase over 2021. 

Japanese manufacturing was down across the board, as output totalled 3,653,012 vehicles – a 6.2% reduction compared with 2021. This was offset by a significant increase in non-Japan production, up 12.5% to 6,957,592.

This was thanks to significantly increased capacity in North America and Asia, as well as the ongoing recovery from global parts shortages, said Toyota.

However, the company also warned that December’s global production levels were down 11.2% year on year to 841,461, because of parts shortages caused by Covid. Increased demand for semiconductors was also blamed.

Advertisement

Latest business news

Toyota bz4X front quarter tracking 2023
Toyota sold 24,466 electric cars in 2022, largely thanks to new bZ4X

Toyota remains world’s best-selling car manufacturer

Toyota remains world’s best-selling car manufacturer
renault 5 concept paris motor show 08 front static
Nissan will invest in Ampere, Renault's new electric vehicle division
Renault to reduce Nissan stake following crunch talks
Renault to reduce Nissan stake following crunch talks
Jeep Avenger 2023 front quarter static
The Jeep Avenger was designed and engineered in Europe

Editor’s letter: Jeep Avenger puts brand on track to rival Mini

Editor’s letter: Jeep Avenger puts brand on track to rival Mini
Britishvolt
Britishvolt aimed to secure funding for battery R&D and manufacturing businesses in the UK
Britishvolt administrator considers five bids for battery firm
Britishvolt administrator considers five bids for battery firm
Range Rover 2022 front quarter tracking
Range Rover models ordered now will arrive with customers in 2024
Jaguar Land Rover success hinges on three SUV models
Jaguar Land Rover success hinges on three SUV models

View all business news

Back to top

The volatility of the chip shortage and the evolving situation with Covid – which has worsened in China since restrictions were lifted there in December – makes the situation difficult to predict, according to Toyota.

Related articles

Advertisement
Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

01 Vauxhall Astra GSE FD 2023 front corner
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
vauxhall grandland gse review 2023 01 front cornering
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 first drive
lamborghini urus performante 2023 01 front tracking
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2023 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2023 UK first drive
Yaris GR Sport front dynamic
Toyota Yaris GR Sport first drive
Toyota Yaris GR Sport first drive
Hyundai Ioniq 6 front dynamic
Hyundai Ioniq 6 UK first drive
Hyundai Ioniq 6 UK first drive

View all latest drives