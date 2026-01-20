Renault achieved a significant 7.4% yearly sales uptick in Europe last year to unseat Toyota as the region’s second most popular car maker - an achievement that bosses attribute chiefly to the success of their multi-powertrain strategy.

Renault sold 750,600 cars and 245,000 vans in Europe, giving it just under a million sales in the region to overtake its Japanese rival, which achieved 1.14 million sales in the same period but includes Israel, Turkey and parts of the Middle East in its European figures, which Renault does not.