Renault posts huge growth to become Europe's No2 car maker

Bosses attribute 7.4% uptick in Europe to multi-powertrain strategy; plan for EVs and small cars to continue growth

Felix Page
News
3 mins read
20 January 2026

Renault achieved a significant 7.4% yearly sales uptick in Europe last year to unseat Toyota as the region’s second most popular car maker - an achievement that bosses attribute chiefly to the success of their multi-powertrain strategy.

Renault sold 750,600 cars and 245,000 vans in Europe, giving it just under a million sales in the region to overtake its Japanese rival, which achieved 1.14 million sales in the same period but includes Israel, Turkey and parts of the Middle East in its European figures, which Renault does not.

xxxx 20 January 2026

Renault have seized the BEV market rather than moaned about it, if only Ford hadn't ignored the potential for BEV success perhaps they're wouldn't be dropping down the sales table in Europe.

Thekrankis 20 January 2026
Well deserved success. Great cars, Dacia booming. Long may this rich vein of form continue.