MG aims to beat UK's biggest brands with 1/6 the workforce

The whole MG Motor UK operation consists of just 68 people.

Its head office in London includes a styling studio and a showroom but still has not just empty desks but empty floors, while the engineering team at Longbridge is just a few people tasked with setting up the Chinese company’s cars for British roads – and this is all through choice.

For a brand that entered the top 10 in the UK for the first 11 months of 2024 with almost 75,000 cars sold, overtaking Vauxhall, it’s a remarkably lean operation.