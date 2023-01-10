BACK TO ALL NEWS
Mercedes-Benz sales stable amid logistical challenges

Premium manufacturer’s sales grew slightly in all regions except Rest of World, which includes Russia
10 January 2023

Mercedes-Benz's sales stagnated during 2022, despite growth in the majority of regions in which it operated.

In total, the German manufacturer sold 2,043,900 cars during 2022, a 1% (49,576) shortfall compared with the previous year and 16% (355,736) less than the rival BMW Group.

Mercedes attributed the slump to Covid measures (namely repeated lockdowns in China) restricting production and sales, as well as the semiconductor shortage and logistical problems.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – and Mercedes’ consequential exit from the market in October – also had an impact. The firm sold 9093 cars in Russia between January and September, according to data from the Association of European Businesses – 24,712 less than in the same period of 2021.

The Mercedes-Maybach ultra-luxury sub-brand posted a second consecutive record year, with 21,600 sales, a 37% (5870) improvement over 2021.

Its growth was driven by demand from Japan, Korea, the Middle East and China, where it delivered 1100 cars per month. Maybach’s first electric car – a variant of the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV – is slated to be launched by July.

Mercedes’ other flagship products, the S-Class and EQS, also performed strongly. The S-Class recorded more than 90,000 sales, a 5% improvement on 2021, while EQS deliveries totalled 19,200 in its first year. The EV has been greated by strong demand in the US, said Mercedes.

The expansion of Mercedes’ electric portfolio with the EQS, EQE and seven-seat EQB resulted in the marque’s annual EV sales more than doubling (up 124%) to 117,800.

The EQA crossover was the brand’s most popular EV, with 33,100 sales, an increase of 43% year on year. The EQB took second place with around 24,200 sales (plus or minus 1000, according to Mercedes’ data). The EQE recorded 12,600 deliveries in its first year on sale.

Strong too were overall sales of Mercedes’ electrified (plug-in hybrid or electric) cars, totalling 319,200 – a 19% improvement compared with 2021.

However, this is significantly less than rival BMW, which sold 372,956 electrified cars during 2022.

The launches of the new EQS SUV and EQE SUV – two EVs majoring on range in highly competitive segments – should make these numbers grow through 2023.

In a bid to further catalyse EV uptake, Mercedes has also announced the roll-out of its own 350kW charging network this year, with European plans set to be announced in the coming months.

As with BMW, Mercedes’ highest-volume market during 2022 was Asia, accounting for 987,800 sales – 1% (11,700 cars) more than in the previous year.

This was followed by Europe with 635,100 sales – also a 1% improvement on 2021 – and North America, with 327,000 sales (up 3%).

Mercedes’ overall sales shortfall – marginal as it is at 1% – came in the Rest of World regioin. Sales fell by 27% (34,700) to 94,000, impacted by Mercedes’ exit from the Russian market. Nonetheless, Mercedes recorded strong growth in South Africa (up 34%) and Turkey (up 21%).

Britta Seeger, board member of the Mercedes-Benz Group for Mercedes-Benz Cars marketing and sales, said: “After another year with limited vehicle availability and supply-chain bottlenecks, I'm grateful for our customers’ passion for our products and their ongoing trust in our brand.

“2022 provided many highlights: We now have eight fully electric models in showrooms, we continue to lift the charging experience of our customers to another level and we were once again able to increase our brand value by 10% to remain the world’s most valuable luxury automotive brand.

“2023 will contain many milestones in the transformation of our customer experience with the introduction of our direct sales model in major markets like the UK and Germany.”

