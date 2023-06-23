BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Mercedes' agency switch means 'more profit from fewer sales'
UP NEXT
Volkswagen SSP EV platform to offer up to 1700bhp from 2026

Mercedes' agency switch means 'more profit from fewer sales'

German brand's UK boss tells Autocar it is no longer chasing volumes and the new model is about "upping the value of sales"
Autocar
News
3 mins read
23 June 2023

Mercedes' agency model was introduced at the request of retailers in response to weak new car profit margins, according to the German brand's UK CEO, Gary Savage.

Before the pandemic, when sales volumes were forced by factories pumping out cars, Mercedes-Benz, in common with almost all manufacturers, chased sales volumes.

Despite its premium image, Mercedes was also one of the biggest discounters, What Car? Target Price data suggests.

Related articles

Now, the company has more control: of its pricing, its stock levels and more.

To access this content please subscribe
Autocar Business
£19.99 per month
£199 per year
Select
  • Unlimited access to dedicated automotive business news & opinion plus newsletters
  • Unique editorial opinion & insight from Mark Tisshaw, Editor & Jim Holder, Editorial Director
  • Access to industry reports - Global Analysis, Power Lists, School Reports, Business Surveys
  • Unlock trend reports including Winners and Losers reports on the UK car market
Team
5 users
£799 per year (20% saving)
Contact luke.teachen@haymarket.com
  • Unlimited access to dedicated automotive business news & opinion plus newsletters
  • Unique editorial opinion & insight from Mark Tisshaw, Editor & Jim Holder, Editorial Director
  • Access to industry reports - Global Analysis, Power Lists, School Reports, Business Surveys
  • Unlock trend reports including Winners and Losers reports on the UK car market
Corporate
5+ users
Bespoke packages available
Contact luke.teachen@haymarket.com
  • Team subscription
  • plus
  • Multi-user Enterprise Licence
  • Full account management support

Latest Drives

peugeot e 2008 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot e-2008 GT 2023 first drive
Peugeot e-2008 GT 2023 first drive
ford ranger v6 review 2023 12 hero action
Ford Ranger Wildtrak EcoBlue V6 240 2023 UK first drive
Ford Ranger Wildtrak EcoBlue V6 240 2023 UK first drive
jaguar f pace svr edition 1988 01 cornering front
Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 first drive
Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 first drive
01 DS 7 130 HDI diesel FD 2023 lead front cornering
DS 7 BlueHDi 130 2023 UK first drive
DS 7 BlueHDi 130 2023 UK first drive
land rover defender 75th edition 20279
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition 2023 first drive
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition 2023 first drive

View all latest drives