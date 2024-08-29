Lotus slashes EV sales target by 78% due to new US tariffs

Lotus Technology has drastically lowered its sales targets after being hit by additional tariffs in key markets for its China-built electric cars.

The Geely-owned luxury brand now expects to sell 12,000 cars globally this year, 78% down on its previous target of 55,500. For next year, the revised target is 30,000, down from 76,000.

The decision by the US to impose 100% import tariffs on Chinese-built EVs has “dramatically affected our forecast”, Group Lotus CEO Qingfeng Feng said on the company’s second-quarter earnings call of 28 August.

EU tariff increases will also hit sales, Feng added.