Lexus rethinks retail approach but shuns agency model

Lexus is set to shake up its customer experience, starting with the new LBX, its first model designed specifically for the European market.

It introduces a new approach to trim levels in which specifications aren't arranged vertically but horizontally, with customers encouraged to choose their stylistic preference.

The four trim levels, or rather ‘atmospheres', are dubbed Elegant, Relax, Emotion and Cool, each targeting a different audience.

Lexus Europe boss Dimitris Tripospitis described Elegant as being for a fashion-conscious, sophisticated buyer; Relax for a more “classic style” with luxury elements; Emotion for the urban customer looking for a sporty car; and Cool for the urban but more luxurious market.