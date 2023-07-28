Fiat was best-selling Stellantis brand in first half of 2023

Fiat sold more cars in the first half of 2023 than any other Stellantis brand, notching up a 10% volume increase worldwide from January to June.

The Italian brand sold more than 645,000 cars globally over the period, more than its volume-oriented sibling brands Peugeot, Citroën, Opel-Vauxhall, Chrysler and Dodge - though it is the first of these to publish precise figures.

Fiat registered 271,800 cars in Europe in the first half of the year, and claimed a massive 12.8% market share in its Italian home market. Italy's best-selling car so far this year is the 12-year-old Fiat Panda supermini, due to be replaced by an EV in 2024.

But Stellantis highlights that Fiat is unique for having a particularly expansive retail footprint outside of its home market.