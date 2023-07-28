BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Fiat was best-selling Stellantis brand in first half of 2023
UP NEXT
2024 Toyota Land Cruiser makes debut next week with retro look

Fiat was best-selling Stellantis brand in first half of 2023

Italian brand sold nearly 650,000 cars worldwide; 12-year-old Panda supermini is Italy's most popular car
Felix Page
News
2 mins read
28 July 2023

Fiat sold more cars in the first half of 2023 than any other Stellantis brand, notching up a 10% volume increase worldwide from January to June.

The Italian brand sold more than 645,000 cars globally over the period, more than its volume-oriented sibling brands Peugeot, Citroën, Opel-Vauxhall, Chrysler and Dodge - though it is the first of these to publish precise figures. 

Fiat registered 271,800 cars in Europe in the first half of the year, and claimed a massive 12.8% market share in its Italian home market. Italy's best-selling car so far this year is the 12-year-old Fiat Panda supermini, due to be replaced by an EV in 2024.

Related articles

But Stellantis highlights that Fiat is unique for having a particularly expansive retail footprint outside of its home market.

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Drives

bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
mercedes benz b200 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz B200d
Mercedes-Benz B200d
Lexus UX300e front driving
Lexus UX 300e 72.8kWh 2023 first drive
Lexus UX 300e 72.8kWh 2023 first drive

View all latest drives