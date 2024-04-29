Experts predict more than two million UK car sales in 2024

Industry giant Cox Automotive predicts the UK new car market will exceed two million registrations in 2024.

The firm, which owns a suite of automotive companies including Manheim Auctions, has forecast a ‘baseline’ (most likely) registration figure of 2.06m, along with potential ‘downside’ (worst case) and ‘upside’ (best case) estimates of 1.93m and 2.20m units.

The baseline figure would leave 2024 registrations up 8.3% year on year. Downside and upside scenarios would herald increases of either 1.2%