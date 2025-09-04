BACK TO ALL NEWS
EVs comprise more than a quarter of UK car sales

Introduction of Electric Car Grant and impending numberplate change pushed EVs to significant market share

4 September 2025

EVs accounted for more than a quarter of all new car registrations last month, according to new data published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Of the 82,908 cars registered in the UK during August, 21,969 were battery-electric – an increase of 14.9% for the powertrain compared with the same month last year. 

That gave EVs a market share of 26.5% for the month, up from 22.9% a year ago.

The SMMT attributed the increase in part to the government’s introduction of the Electric Car Grant, with significant discounts on some models boosting interest. 

