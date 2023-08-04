BACK TO ALL NEWS
Editor’s letter: Why car discounts are 21% higher than last year

What Car? Target Price index shows there’s also been a 48% increase in PCP finance support
4 August 2023

With the semiconductor chip supply constraint easing, car production is heading back to normal levels. With normal production comes more supply, and greater supply in the market often leads to one thing: discounting

“There are signs that the new car market is on the way to returning to its pre-Covid way of operating,” says Pat Hoy, automotive industry researcher and head of our sister brand What Car?'s Target Price mystery-shopping team. “There are now increasing numbers of cars being built for a market that has almost exhausted its post-Covid pent-up demand and is facing significant increases in the cost of living.’

Target Price data reflects that, with discounts running 21% higher than this time last year, at an average of 4.2% off the list price, or £2509 per car. There’s also been a 48% increase in PCP finance support, which increases that Target Price saving further still, to £3070 per car (6.3%

