In December, almost one in five new cars registered in the UK came from Chinese brands. For professional or armchair industry watchers, that is a staggering statistic. Never have we seen disruption on this scale.
The Japanese, the Koreans and even Tesla took years to gain a significant toehold here, and the Chinese have blown right past them in terms of share in an eye-opening 12 months.
Autocar Login Block
To access this content please subscribe
Already registered? Login
20% annual saving
Regular membership
£19.99
Monthly
£199
Annual
Automatic renewal
Team membership
£799
Price includes a 20% discount for a team of 5
Add your comment