BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: China takes big chunk of UK's new car market
UP NEXT
Dream desert drive: Flat out in the savage 815bhp Ford Mustang GTD

China takes big chunk of UK's new car market

MG took second place in December, behind only VW – so why aren't European rivals pushing back?

Nick Gibbs
News
2 mins read
12 January 2026

In December, almost one in five new cars registered in the UK came from Chinese brands. For professional or armchair industry watchers, that is a staggering statistic. Never have we seen disruption on this scale.

The Japanese, the Koreans and even Tesla took years to gain a significant toehold here, and the Chinese have blown right past them in terms of share in an eye-opening 12 months.

Add a comment…