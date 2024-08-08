Chery UK boss: we want to be as big as Kia in five years

Chery has bold targets for the UK as it launches two brands: Omoda in the volume segment and the more premium Jaecoo. The Chinese company has its work cut out.

Chery may be a successful exporter globally, but here it has to start from scratch, despite a strong UK connection via its joint venture with JLR in China.

Autocar Business spoke to country director Victor Zhang at the Goodwood Festival of Speed about his ambitious plans for the company here.

What are your sales targets in the UK?

"It's not easy to answer, but I hope in five years’ time that we can get a similar market share as Kia.