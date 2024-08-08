BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Chery UK boss: we want to be as big as Kia in five years
UP NEXT
2024's best small suvs - tested and rated

Chery UK boss: we want to be as big as Kia in five years

Victor Zhang lays out his battle plan as Chery launches its Jaecoo and Omoda brands in the UK
Nick Gibbs
News
5 mins read
8 August 2024

Chery has bold targets for the UK as it launches two brands: Omoda in the volume segment and the more premium Jaecoo. The Chinese company has its work cut out.

Chery may be a successful exporter globally, but here it has to start from scratch, despite a strong UK connection via its joint venture with JLR in China.

Autocar Business spoke to country director Victor Zhang at the Goodwood Festival of Speed about his ambitious plans for the company here.

Related articles

What are your sales targets in the UK? 

"It's not easy to answer, but I hope in five years’ time that we can get a similar market share as Kia.

To access this content please subscribe
20% annual saving
Regular membership
£19.99
Monthly
£199
Annual
Get started
Automatic renewal
Team membership
£799
Price includes a 20% discount for a team of 5
Email us
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

Bentley Bentayga used buying guide
Used Bentley Bentayga 2015-2020 review
9
Used Bentley Bentayga 2015-2020 review
Ford Focus ST Edition front lead
Ford Focus ST
9
Ford Focus ST
Cupra Born VZ front cornering
Cupra Born VZ review
8
Cupra Born VZ review
range rover tracking front
Land Rover Range Rover
9
Land Rover Range Rover
Skywell BE11 front three quarter cornering
Skywell BE11
5
Skywell BE11

View all car reviews