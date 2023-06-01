Cars seen as the same as "white goods" as brand loyalty in UK drops

Cars are now regarded as the same as “white goods” and consumers' brand loyalty in the UK is at its lowest ever point, a panel of the industry’s used car chiefs has said.

Speaking during Autocar Business’s Live webinar, Heycar CEO Karen Hilton said cars are being purchased because customers “need one” and are being mentally grouped into the same bracket as dishwashers and fridges.

“Cars are being seen a bit like white goods,” she said. “You need one and we are probably not caring very much about the badge on the front.”

She added that this could be because we’ve “no feeling to get behind a brand” in the UK, such as Skoda in Czechia or Peugeot, Renault or Citroën in France.