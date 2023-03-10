BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Leading autonomy firm shifts focus from self-driving cars
UP NEXT
New Dacia Bigster SUV to major on value for money

Leading autonomy firm shifts focus from self-driving cars

Oxbotica will focus on AVs with specific roles such as surveillance vehicles for heavy industry
Graham Hope
News
3 mins read
10 March 2023

British technology firm Oxbotica is leading the charge towards autonomous vehicles, which it believes we could see out and about “over the next number of years”, but it isn’t focused on cars, instead looking at “where the world needs [autonomy] the most”.

This includes jobs that are dangerous, mundane and very specific, said CEO Gavin Jackson: “Our vision is to unlock the value of self- driving technology but where there are the most pressing and urgent requirements.”

Jackson added that the Oxford-based firm has adopted a more strategic approach to self-driving, which it terms “universal autonomy”.

Related articles

This move away from cars comes despite Oxbotica having a proven pedigree in developing tech that works on public roads – as was demonstrated by participation in the UK government-backed Project Endeavour in 2021, in which level-four Ford Mondeos were trialled in Birmingham, London and Oxford. But it mirrors the industry trend, the allure of self-driving cars having faded.

Last year, major makers pulled back on investment. Most prominently, Ford and the Volkswagen Group ended their backing for autonomous vehicle developer Argo AI to focus instead on their own driver assistance tech.

Meanwhile, there is clearly an appetite for autonomous tech away from public roads. In January, Oxbotica secured $140 million (£116m) of extra funding, mostly from existing shareholders BP Ventures, Ocado and ZF – all of which will benefit from different applications of its tech.

Jackson said: “You will see smaller vehicles doing specific tasks for the likes of BP on solar farms, wind farms, refineries and suchlike, where there are requirements for surveillance, for example. The application of autonomy will mean that no human needs to waste their time driving up and down a solar farm.

“You will see shared mobility shuttles here in Europe and in the US driven by Oxbotica with companies like NEVS [the Sino-Swedish company that rose from the ashes of Saab], ZF and others.

Advertisement

Latest business news

Oxbotica ZF level 4 autonomous shuttle side tracking
Oxbotica is developing a level-four autonomous shuttle with German engineering giant ZF

Leading autonomy firm shifts focus from self-driving cars

Leading autonomy firm shifts focus from self-driving cars
BMW i Vision Dee front quarter static CES 2023
BMW i Vision Dee concept provided a first look at an electric 3 Series equivalent
BMW ups R&D spend on new EV platforms and powertrains
BMW ups R&amp;D spend on new EV platforms and powertrains
Mini hatchback production Oxford
Next-gen Mini Electric will be assembled in China initially but return to Oxford later this decade
Report: future of Mini's Oxford plant protected by £500m investment
Report: future of Mini&#039;s Oxford plant protected by £500m investment
Peugeot 308 SW 2023 front quarter tracking
Peugeot registrations in the UK halved last November as logistics problems hit
Stellantis sets March deadline to resolve logistics woes
Stellantis sets March deadline to resolve logistics woes
Volkswagen battery production Braunschweig
The most expensive material in a battery is the cathode, comprising about a third of the unit's cost
EV makers commit to cleaner batteries to avoid Dieselgate 2.0
EV makers commit to cleaner batteries to avoid Dieselgate 2.0

View all business news

Back to top

“And you will see groceries delivered over the next number of years as well [with Ocado].”

Another partner is Wenco, a Canadian firm that manages fleets for heavy industries. This relationship will deliver “trucks driven by Oxbotica that are doing the dirty, dangerous, mundane and challenging work of mining, quarrying and aggregate collection”.

Jackson considers the tech that Oxbotica offers to be an operating system with many different applications, citing Microsoft’s Windows as a comparison.

“We’ve been developing the general platform for different applications,” he said, “which means that we can time-order the applications that are going to deliver value first and fastest. And that’s typically off public highway to start with, on public highway in very limited terms and then over time gradually getting more and more complex.”

This means Oxbotica’s tech will be able to work for an array of transport applications, including cars. However, the time for that isn’t now, said Jackson. Instead, “the world is pivoting to applications of autonomy where the needs are greatest”.

“We see passenger cars and robotaxis as being a viable application in time; it’s just not the first,” said Jackson. “But you will certainly see vehicles on public highways driven by Oxbotica that carry humans.

“The most urgent need for human passengers in urban centres is shared mobility – so the form factor of those vehicles will be shared mobility, microbuses and shuttles that will leverage existing infrastructure like bus lanes.”

Jackson expects Oxbotica to play an integral role as the development of vehicle autonomy continues. But he feels that even two decades from now, we are unlikely to see the sort of self-driving utopia that some people once envisaged for public roads.

He said: “Off public highways, autonomy will continue to solve many, many more complex challenges. The new normal over the next 20 years will be that there’s an augmentation between human- and software-driven machines that do the work that’s dangerous, dirty and hard to supply in the job market. On public highways, you will see cities augment their fleets with a lot more fixed-lane, shared- mobility microbus shuttles.

Advertisement
Back to top

“And on what we currently refer to as driver-assistance capabilities – where the human has been responsible for the experience and the software in the vehicle is doing some of the driving – I think that the balance between human responsibility and software responsibility will shift further towards software. But not completely.”

Advertisement
Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

lexus rx250h 2023 79 cornering front
Lexus RX 350h 2023 first drive
Lexus RX 350h 2023 first drive
citroen c3 you review 2023 01 cornering front
Citroen C3 You 2023 first drive
Citroen C3 You 2023 first drive
lexus rx450h review 2023 49 tracking front
Lexus RX 450h+ 2023 first drive
Lexus RX 450h+ 2023 first drive
dacia jogger review 2023 01 cornering front
Dacia Jogger Hybrid 140 2023 first drive
Dacia Jogger Hybrid 140 2023 first drive
toyota corolla road test 2023 23 front tracking
Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid 2023 first drive

View all latest drives