Manufacturers embracing software in race for autonomy

The Volkswagen Group’s internal software development company, Cariad SE, has signed a deal with China’s Horizon Robotics, a leading developer of AI hardware and software. In addition to a US$1 billion investment into Horizon directly, Cariad will invest an additional US$1.26 billion to take a 60% stake in a new joint venture with Horizon.

This joint venture plans full stack development of both advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) software that will integrate numerous vehicle functions onto one chip, a system-on-chip design (SoC). SoCs are cost savers. They require fewer semiconductors overall to drive the car yet increase operating system stability and reduce system energy consumption. Fulfilling Volkswagen’s ‘Made in China, For China’ initiative, the joint venture represents an increasing split in the industry: one where two teams develop the same technology or software in parallel but deliver the results separately – one for China and the other for the rest of the world.

This is true for Volkswagen, as Cariad is also collaborating with the Bosch Group in Germany to deliver the same ADAS/AD software and system architecture for use there. The joint venture with Horizon is designed to stop Volkswagen’s plunging EV sales in China. The ID 4 electric crossover made its debut a year ago, with expectations of sales in excess of 150,000 units. Instead, Chinese buyers found the ID 4’s lack of over-the-air updates and minimal digital offerings wanting and they purchased domestic new-energy vehicles with the more established digital ecosystems that appeal to them.

In September, Cariad's failure to deliver a unified operating system for use across the group’s EVs cost former CEO Herbert Diess his job. Regaining market share is critical for Volkswagen, in China and the rest of the world.

Designing cars around software

Hyundai Motor Company is committed to spending US$12.6 billion (£10.4bn) between now and 2030 to create its Global Software Centre (GSC). The new entity will be tasked with creating and implementing the operating system and over-the-air upgrade capabilities needed to allow Hyundai to build software-defined vehicles with the launch of two new EV platforms in 2025: eM and eS.

“Creating visionary vehicles empowered with the ability to evolve through software will enable customers to keep their vehicles up to date with the latest features and technology long after they have left the factory.” That is the Global Software Division’s key mission, according to the President of Hyundai’s R&D Division, Chung-Kook Park.