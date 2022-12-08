BACK TO ALL NEWS
Exclusive Auto Forecast Solutions January report now live

Expert analysts team up with Autocar Business to evaluate the past month in the automotive industry
6 January 2023

Read the latest industry report by Autocar Business and Auto Forecast Solutions to learn more about the US Inflation Reduction Act and why it’s drawn fire from manufacturers around the world, plus the headlines setting the agenda for January.

We also round up December’s car production and sales figures for each global market and investigate where Volkswagen’s all-electric Scout SUV and pick-up truck will be built.

Finally, we provide our outlook for the new year, reviewing topics such as the global economy, supply chain challenges – including the semiconductor shortage – and autonomous vehicles, plus much more besides.

You can download the latest report – or any previous month – at the links below:

January 2023

December 2022

November 2022

October 2022

