Top 10 best seven-seat electric cars

The fact that we can now assemble (well, just about) a credible selection of the best seven-seater electric cars around is an indication of how far the EV segment has come in recent years.

Not so long ago, if you wanted a third row of seats in your family car, your options were limited to a reasonably small selection of petrol or diesel SUVs and MPVs.

These days, electric alternatives are being offered by makers from Kia to Tesla, and Volvo to Citroën.

In truth, one or two of the cars below don’t quite make it to seven-seat status – they make do with six – but all give their owner better-than-usual people-carrying capacity.

Because of their size, many of these cars exist at the more expensive end of the spectrum, there are some keenly priced options as well. Let’s dive in.

The best seven-seat electric cars