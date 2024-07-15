BACK TO ALL TOP 10s
Top 10 best seven-seat electric cars

Seats for all the family and electric powertrain is now an increasing viable option
Richard Lane
News
1 min read
15 July 2024

The fact that we can now assemble (well, just about) a credible selection of the best seven-seater electric cars around is an indication of how far the EV segment has come in recent years. 

Not so long ago, if you wanted a third row of seats in your family car, your options were limited to a reasonably small selection of petrol or diesel SUVs and MPVs.

These days, electric alternatives are being offered by makers from Kia to Tesla, and Volvo to Citroën.

In truth, one or two of the cars below don’t quite make it to seven-seat status – they make do with six – but all give their owner better-than-usual people-carrying capacity.

Because of their size, many of these cars exist at the more expensive end of the spectrum, there are some keenly priced options as well. Let’s dive in.

The best seven-seat electric cars

1. Kia EV9

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Some may baulk at the thought of a near-£70,000 Kia, but the EV9 mostly delivers on its ambitious task of pushing the South Korean brand further upmarket than ever.

It is also an immensely practical electric car, with abundant interior space, good performance, no small degree of perceived quality and luxury, plus decent efficiency and driving range.

The third-row seats aren’t as spacious as those ahead of them, but they are creditably plush and comfy for smaller adults – children will be absolutely fine. 

There’s also a reasonable amount of boot space if you do have all seven-seat in place – as you’d expect with a car that’s more than five metres long.

Read our Kia EV9 review

2. Peugeot e-5008

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

The e-5008 isn’t the prettiest of Peugeot’s rather handsome current line-up, but it's one of the better cars to drive. 

This big seven-seater packs either a 73kWh with 311 miles of range or a much larger 96kWh battery with 410 miles of range.

You can also choose between single and dual-motor, all-wheel drive set-ups, offering 211bhp and 318bhp respectively. 

We think the e-5008 is spot on for what it needs to be, and has all the versatility and technology that the average buyer of a seven-seater car will want. 

Inside it's smart, and it feels quite premium - it's not too big, and it doesn't come across as obnoxious. 

Read our Peugeot e-5008 review

3. Volkswagen ID Buzz

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Volkswagen’s reinvention of the Type 2 campervan for the electric era is a touch larger and more expensive than some would have expected, but it packs plenty of charm and refinement and has a good driving range in the context of such cars.

If you want seven seats, it’s the long-wheelbase version you want, with its 250mm of extra bodywork between the axles. In LWB form, the ID Buzz can also have a bigger battery measuring 86kWh battery.

It offers a claimed range of up to 286 miles of range and gets paired with a new 282bhp electric motor. That helps to make the ID Buzz LWB, in our opinion, the pick of the range. 

A touch more modularity regarding interior layout would be nice, but it’s the ID Buzz’s road manners, driveability and upmarket ambience that impress us most. 

Read our Volkswagen ID Buzz review

4. Tesla Model X

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

The Model X is Tesla’s largest and most expensive car, and it’s also a stalwart of the seven-seat EV scene, having been around since 2017 - although it's currently off sale in the UK. 

It remains an extremely capable machine, being shockingly quick in certain guises and in possession of surprisingly crisp handling, not to mention a lighty and airy cabin that puts passengers at ease.

It may weigh 2.5 tonnes, but its powerful 611bhp powertrain still allows it to blast from 0-62mph in 3.2sec. Few large electric cars have since been able to match that supercar-esque performance.

5. Mercedes EQB

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

The EQB is a nicely packaged crossover with good levels of comfort and luxury appeal. A sliding second row of seats also means that legroom for passengers in either of the two rear rows can be divided out, if you like. 

As is often the case with Mercedes’ electric model, pricing feels on the high side, and while the EQB’s real-world range of 200 or so miles felt tidy enough in 2022, when the car launched, today it is at risk of looking underwhelming. The same applies to fast-charging capability.

Nonetheless, the EQB ride wells, steers sweetly enough and does indeed have space for seven. 

Read our Mercedes EQB review

6. Mercedes EQS SUV

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

The most rarefied car on this list is the SUV version of Mercedes’ EQS limousine. It’s a superbly relaxing car over long distances, which it manages to undertake thanks to a mixture of good powertrain efficiency and an enormous battery. Effortless performance is also part of the deal.

That the EQS SUV doesn’t rank higher here is down to two things: its high price and its relative lack of cleverness when it comes to cabin layout.

Legroom in the third row is often compromised if second-row passengers want a reasonable amount themselves.

The floor is also quite high in relation to the seat bases, though for children this isn’t a problem.

Read our Mercedes EQS SUV review

7. Mercedes EQV

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Mercedes’ electric van is intended more for VIP airport transfer than family life, but it’s worth considering because a recent facelift has updated the infotainment system to the same high standard as the passenger-car range.

The EQV is also far more comfortable and lavish than your average van-based people-carrier, and of course offers truly cavernous space for passengers and luggage alike.

However, the hidden strength of the EQV is its refinement and driveability. This is a big car – the biggest on this list – but it’s easy to place on the road and offers both driver and passengers superb visibility. 

Read our Mercedes EQV review

8. Citroen e-Berlingo

6
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Citroen’s popular Berlingo has recently been given a whole-hearted design makeover, with the electric e-Berlingo also gaining a bit of extra range to address the car’s conspicuous weakspot.

The new 54kWh battery isn’t enormous by passenger-car standards, but for the sort of work the typical e-Berlingo does, 198 miles of official range should, Citroen hopes, suffice. 

Elsewhere, the e-Berlingo has the same immense cabin space and versatility as ever. Ride quality is also better than you might expect, even when the car is unloaded. It’s a charmer.

9. Peugeot e-Rifter

6
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

The e-Rifter is closely related to the e-Berlingo but in our experience doesn't ride quite so nicely and doesn’t yet benefit from the bigger battery, meaning official range is pegged at a modest 173 miles. 

It is nonetheless supremely roomy and versatile, with modular seats that can be folded down individually or removed entirely. 

10. Volvo EX90 (coming soon)

https://www.autocar.co.uk/

The EX90 is one of the most hotly anticipated full-size electric SUVs. Indeed, it’ll be Volvo’s flagship model when it arrives later in 2024.

As such, it won’t come cheap – tick an option box or two and you’re looking at six figures in UK – but expect luxury road manners and a fabulous cabin. 

Read our Volvo EX90 passenger ride
Richard Lane

Richard Lane
Title: Deputy road test editor

Richard joined Autocar in 2017 and like all road testers is typically found either behind a keyboard or steering wheel.

As deputy road test editor he delivers in-depth road tests and performance benchmarking, plus feature-length comparison stories between rival cars. He can also be found presenting on Autocar's YouTube channel.

Mostly interested in how cars feel on the road – the sensations and emotions they can evoke – Richard drives around 150 newly launched makes and models every year. His job is then to put the reader firmly in the driver's seat. 

