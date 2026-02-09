Entries are about to close for Autocar's Great Women 2026 awards, recognising the motoring industry’s most talented and influential female leaders.

Run by Autocar in association with the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), Great Women celebrates the achievements of the most influential women across the motoring sector, and if you know someone eligible we want to know about them by Friday 20 February.

At this year’s event, to be held on Thursday 16 April at the Stellantis UK headquarters, the Top 100 will be announced, chosen by Autocar and its panel of judges based on their seniority and level of influence.

These outstanding individuals will cover categories including marketing, retail, vehicle development and manufacturing.

There will also be an apprentice category, separate to the Top 100, to celebrate the industry’s up-and-comers.

Enter your nominations here

Alongside them, an overall winner will be crowned. They will join a long list of distinguished previous winners, such as Stellantis’s Alison Jones, Peugeot's Linda Jackson and Ford's Lisa Brankin.

The event will also include presentations from keynote speakers, a panel debate and a networking session.

This year is the 11th edition of the Autocar Great Women awards, which was launched in 2016. The initiative celebrates women within the automotive sector, annually switching focus between future industry leaders (as part of Autocar Great Women: Rising Stars) and the powerhouses who command the greatest influence within their fields.

Haymarket Automotive's managing director, Rachael Prasher, said: “Now in its 11th year, Autocar Great Women continues to shine a spotlight on the enormous number of talented women in our automotive industry. I am, as always, looking forward to seeing this year's entries.”

Autocar Great Women 2026 is proudly sponsored by Bentley, Keyloop, Nissan, NTT Data, SMMT, Stellantis and Volvo.

Nominees will be invited to the prestigious awards ceremony. Spaces at the ceremony are limited, but it is open to wider members of the industry on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Please send any enquiries to autocar.events@haymarket.com