JLR’s Barbara Bergmeier has been named the overall winner at the inaugural Autocar Drivers of Change awards.

Held and judged in association with the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders and Ennis & Co, Autocar Drivers of Change is a new initiative championing diverse talent in the automotive industry. A sibling event to Autocar Great Women, these awards celebrate the automotive industry as a place that welcomes everybody.

The 40 Autocar Drivers of Change winners are individuals who are driving change and promoting diversity in their business in whichever role they perform. They were named at an awards ceremony at the SMMT headquarters in London that featured a number of highly influential and celebrated speakers including SMMT CEO Mike Hawes, Bentley chief communications and D&I officer Wayne Bruce and decorated Paralympian Richard Whitehead MBE – along with the highly commended and overall winners.

Autocar editor Mark Tisshaw said: “The automotive industry is one that historically has not been especially inclusive or diverse, but there are brilliant individuals doing fantastic work in all sectors to reverse that trend. Drivers of Change seeks to highlight their achievements.

“We were delighted by the amount of entries we received in the inaugural year of these awards, and by the demonstrable innovation and drive of everyone who was nominated.”

Overall winner: Barbara Bergmeier, JLR strategic advisor and former executive director of industrial operations

Bergmeier was nominated for her “tireless” efforts to "inspire inclusion through her actions, not words” in her role as a diversity, equity and inclusion sponsor.

Having joined Britain’s largest car manufacturer in 2022, Bergmeier is recognised for the instrumental role she has played in JLR’s drive to unite supply chain, manufacturing and purchasing under one roof – a move that has contributed significantly to a drastic uplift in the company’s product output and profits.

But in addition to her industrial responsibilities, Bergmeier is said to have taken her DEI sponsorship role “just as seriously”, as a committed advocate of mentoring, support and talent development programmes for colleagues of all ages, levels and disciplines.

She enrolled herself in a reverse mentoring programme and has been a vocal advocate of this scheme, helping to roll it out across the JLR board of directors. She also took a leading role in JLR’s £3m development scheme for a new line of luxury workwear, which includes religious headwear and maternity clothes, and supported a groundbreaking new menopause policy that provides temperature-regulating workwear, fans, flexible working arrangements and additional breaks – helping to acknowledge and address a subject that is often considered taboo in the workplace.