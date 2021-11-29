Everything you need to know about hybrid company car tax

The UK government has set out its ambitions for 100% of cars to be electric from 2035, but there’s still value in the middle-ground. Hybrids combine the efficiency of an electric motor with the long-range flexibility of a combustion engine, and they’ve been helping save businesses money since the first models arrived more than 20 years ago. Although incentives have waned a little, they can be an effective route to keeping your tax bills low.

How do you calculate hybrid company car tax?

As with any other workplace perk, a company owned or leased vehicle which is available for private journeys is classed as a taxable Benefit-in-Kind. Since 2002, the amount drivers pay is heavily influenced by their car’s CO2 emissions, which has made businesses an early adopter of hybrids, as they have escaped some of the eco penalties levied on diesel cars.

The foundation is what’s called the ‘taxable value’ – a percentage of the car’s list (or P11d) weighted based on its CO2 emissions. It’s created a sizeable gap between traditional hybrids (such as the Toyota Prius) and the growing selection of plug-in hybrids, which offer a much longer electric range, significantly lower CO2 emissions and fall into lower bands as a result.

Company car tax bands were revised last year, introducing new low rates for vehicles with CO2 emissions of 50g/km or less (which covers the majority of plug-in hybrids) and also differentiating between them based on their electric range. For most current plug-in hybrids, the taxable value is usually either 7% or 11% of the list price, compared to 24% or higher for a petrol or diesel car, so the taxable value is much lower too.

Benefit-in-Kind is a percentage of that taxable value based on your income tax rate. England, Wales and Northern Ireland have three tiers (20%, 40% and 45%), while Scotland has a five-tier system between 19% and 46%. So a driver paying 20% income tax would be liable for 20% of the taxable value each year, typically split into 12 monthly instalments and collected from their monthly wages.