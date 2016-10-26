Video | A weekend living with the New Nissan Qashqai e-POWER

The New Nissan Qashqai e-POWER offers sleek modern crossover style, a highly adaptable family friendly interior, a wealth of pace-setting in-car safety and infotainment technology and a unique electrified powertrain that offers an electric driving feel without the need to charge[1].

So, we gave it to the Baker family for a weekend-long test drive – asking dad Sam, mum Lucy along with the help of their young daughters Nora (2) and Margot (three months) to thoroughly test each and every one of its family-friendly features. As Sam explains: “The idea of the weekend-long test drive is so pertinent to us at the moment because we’re in the market for a new car. We’ve been really impressed with the New Nissan Qashqai e-POWER. It looks great, it’s practical and the e-POWER driving is so smooth.”

Watch our video and read on to get even more of their in-depth impressions.

[VIDEO EMBED]

See how the New Nissan Qashqai e-POWER could suit your family

Head-turning style

The first thing you’ll notice about the New Nissan Qashqai with e-POWER is its sleek, modern and eye-catching style, helping it to really stand out in the ever-growing SUV market.

Up front, the V-Motion grille works with the LED lights and front bumper to give a strong SUV presence on the road, while the optional two-tone roof and 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels help the Qashqai e-POWER truly stand out from the crowd.

“I particularly like the front on it,” says Sam. “I think the styling they’ve done on the grille is really striking and creates a great presence on the road. It’s just a really modern-looking car, it really stands out”.

Lucy adds: “It’s definitely been noticed when we’ve been out and about – lots of people looking. I think it’s really beautiful – a really good-looking car”.