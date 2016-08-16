Video | Suzuki S-Cross: see our week behind the wheel

The all-new Suzuki S-Cross offers bold SUV styling, oodles of comfort, practical adaptable space by the bucketload, an efficient punchy 1.4-litre hybrid powertrain, and the latest easy-to-use in-car infotainment and safety technology – making it the ultimate feel-good crossover for families who want to stand out from the crowd.

That’s why we gave one to the Rasheed family for a week – asking dad Asim, mum Amber and their young son Yahya to give every one of its family-friendly features the ultimate extended seven-day test. As Asim explains: “Getting the chance to try out a car for a week gives you a much better chance to see how it fits your lifestyle, and I’ve been really impressed. The Suzuki S-Cross is a really easy car to live with – nice-looking, economical, good value for money, and very well put together.”

Watch our video and read on to get even more of their in-depth impressions.

Bold standout SUV style

Harking back to Suzuki’s heritage, the all-new Suzuki S-Cross boasts a bold, muscular SUV style. Up front, there’s a raised bonnet line with piano-black trim and sleek LED headlights, while the rear offers wide haunches and smart horizontal lights that complete the modern robust-looking design. Eye-catching alloy wheels – available as painted or polished – are the cherry on top of this true head-turner.

“The S-Cross has certainly had its fair share of compliments this week,” says Asim. “I genuinely think it’s a smart-looking car. This one has a lovely colour, and some strong standout features. And, because you don’t see too many of them about, I like the fact that it’s got a bit of exclusivity to it as well. It’s a bit more unique.”

The high-rise driving position of the Suzuki S-Cross delivers added confidence and visibility on the road, while its compact exterior dimensions – similar in size to a C-segment family car, and only slightly longer and wider than the compact Suzuki Swift hatchback – mean it’s highly practical in tight urban spaces.