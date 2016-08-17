How Shell Recharge Solutions is rethinking EV charging

Right now, UK car buyers are going all-in on electric. Thanks to our collective confidence in the capabilities of EVs and the UK’s charging network growing year-on-year – and a stream of ever-more compelling electric models with better range and faster charging hitting the market each month – we’re now buying more electric cars than ever before.

But while early EV adopters were probably happy to weather the uncertainties of public charging’s early days, and pioneer the UK network we enjoy today, there’s a new fast-growing wave of mainstream electric buyers among us that expect an easy seamless experience.

That’s where Shell Recharge Solutions is looking to change the game. Bringing the EV expertise of NewMotion and Greenlots under one unified identity, Shell Recharge Solutions has developed a new seamless end-to-end ecosystem that will make recharging at home, at work and on-the-go simpler, faster and more cost-effective.

The challenge that comes with growth for the EV market

In 2021, over 190,000 all-electric cars were sold in the UK – a new 12% high for market share, and more than the previous five years combined. And this year, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) is already suggesting that UK EV sales could eclipse those of diesels for the first time. On top of that, in 2030 the UK government’s Road to Zero emissions strategy will effectively phase out the sale of new petrol and diesel cars. All of this shows us how the number of EVs on UK roads will continue to dramatically increase.

“The pace of change we’re seeing in the UK EV market is phenomenal, and it’s only going to increase,” says Euan Moir, UK & Nordics Regional Manager for Shell Recharge Solutions Europe. “We’re clearly in a transition phase from early adopters to mainstream users. Plus, the number of people skipping the step of a plug-in hybrid and going full electric is increasing. That means there’s a huge growth in demand – both for electric cars and for charging.”